Tony Fernandes expects new airline announcement within 2 months
Business
Tony Fernandes, who helped start AirAsia X, said a new airline is expected to be announced within the next one to two months.
He's moving planes around for this project but hasn't spilled all the details yet.
The timing's bold, given how airlines are dealing with high oil prices and global uncertainty.
AirAsia orders 150 A220s, shares tumble
This move comes right after AirAsia made history by ordering 150 Airbus A220 jets.
Fernandes is keeping an optimistic outlook despite tough times, saying, "Why waste a crisis? There are opportunities in a crisis."
Still, not hedging fuel costs has hit AirAsia hard. Its shares have dropped 35% since the Iran war started, making it the worst performer among global airlines lately.