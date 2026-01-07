Too busy to date? Japan's companies are now playing Cupid
What's the story
As Japan grapples with labor shortages and a declining birth rate, some employers are turning to an unconventional solution: corporate-only dating apps. These platforms allow employees to connect with potential partners from other vetted companies. The move is seen as a way to address long-standing workplace imbalances, where single staff often bear more burdens.
Employee relief
Corporate dating apps: A solution for overburdened singles
Yuichiro Kayano, the general manager of the career design promotion department at Orient Corp, a leading Japanese credit card company, has spoken about the need to reward overburdened single employees. He said that these workers are often under strain but don't voice their concerns. This sentiment is one of the driving forces behind companies adopting corporate dating apps as part of their benefits packages.
Work-life balance
Corporate dating apps: A response to workplace imbalances
Traditionally, corporate benefits have focused on marriage, childcare, and elder care. However, late shifts and extra work are often assigned to employees without children or caregiving responsibilities. To address these imbalances, more companies are offering access to Aill goen—a corporate-only matchmaking app launched in 2021 by a Tokyo-based start-up backed by Asahi Media Lab Ventures.
App adoption
Aill goen: The corporate-only matchmaking app
Since its launch, Aill goen has been adopted by over 1,500 companies and organizations. Major employers such as Toyota Motor and MUFG Bank are among those who have embraced this innovative service. The growing acceptance of corporate dating apps highlights a shift in Japan's approach to employee welfare amid ongoing labor challenges.