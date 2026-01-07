Too busy to date? Japan's companies are now playing Cupid

As Japan grapples with labor shortages and a declining birth rate, some employers are turning to an unconventional solution: corporate-only dating apps. These platforms allow employees to connect with potential partners from other vetted companies. The move is seen as a way to address long-standing workplace imbalances, where single staff often bear more burdens.

Employee relief Corporate dating apps: A solution for overburdened singles Yuichiro Kayano, the general manager of the career design promotion department at Orient Corp, a leading Japanese credit card company, has spoken about the need to reward overburdened single employees. He said that these workers are often under strain but don't voice their concerns. This sentiment is one of the driving forces behind companies adopting corporate dating apps as part of their benefits packages.

Work-life balance Corporate dating apps: A response to workplace imbalances Traditionally, corporate benefits have focused on marriage, childcare, and elder care. However, late shifts and extra work are often assigned to employees without children or caregiving responsibilities. To address these imbalances, more companies are offering access to Aill goen—a corporate-only matchmaking app launched in 2021 by a Tokyo-based start-up backed by Asahi Media Lab Ventures.