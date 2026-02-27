'Too much reliance on foreign tech can leave India exposed' Business Feb 27, 2026

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan has raised concerns about India's push into artificial intelligence (AI), warning that too much reliance on foreign tech could leave the country exposed.

"There is also a lot of danger from becoming too reliant on entities that can squeeze us," he shared, pointing out India's lack of a strong local market for natural supply integration.