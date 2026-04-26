Top 100 Indian AI startups raised $643 million last year
Business
The top 100 Indian AI startups analyzed in the report pulled in $643 million in funding last year, up 4.1% from before, even though there were fewer deals overall.
Investors are backing fewer companies but with bigger checks, with the typical deal size hitting $16 million.
Top-100 Indian AI startups logged $593 million
The top 100 Indian AI startups posted $593 million in combined annual revenue, implying 90% median year-on-year growth.
Most are working on practical solutions for businesses, healthcare, and logistics, while a few are exploring robotics and homegrown AI models.
The sector also added thousands of jobs: employee numbers shot up by 29% to over 19,000, with Bengaluru still at the heart of India's AI boom.