Top 100 Indian AI startups raised $643 million last year

Top-100 Indian AI startups logged $593 million

The top 100 Indian AI startups posted $593 million in combined annual revenue, implying 90% median year-on-year growth.

Most are working on practical solutions for businesses, healthcare, and logistics, while a few are exploring robotics and homegrown AI models.

The sector also added thousands of jobs: employee numbers shot up by 29% to over 19,000, with Bengaluru still at the heart of India's AI boom.