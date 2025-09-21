Market cap of India's top 7 firms up ₹1.18L crore

The combined market capitalization of seven out of the top 10 most valuable companies in India witnessed a massive jump of ₹1.18 lakh crore last week. The spike was led by State Bank of India (SBI) and Bharti Airtel , amid a positive trend in equities. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index also rose by 721.53 points or 0.88%.

Market leaders SBI, Airtel lead the charge with massive gains The market valuation of SBI surged by ₹35,953.25 crore to ₹7,95,910 crore. Bharti Airtel followed closely with a jump of ₹33,214.77 crore in its valuation to ₹11,18,952.64 crore. Reliance Industries also witnessed a major spike in its market capitalization by ₹17,389.23 crore to ₹19,04,898.51 crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw an increase of ₹12,952.75 crore taking its valuation up to ₹11,46,879.47 crore.

Other gainers LIC, Infosys also see significant gains Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and Infosys also saw their market valuations rise. LIC's valuation increased by ₹12,460.25 crore to ₹5,65,612.92 crore, while Infosys's climbed by ₹6,127.73 crore to ₹6,39,901.03 crore last week. HDFC Bank's market capitalization also went up marginally by ₹230.31 crore to touch ₹14,84,816.26 crore during this period.