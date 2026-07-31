Top Indian IT firms cut hiring, increase revenue per employee

India's biggest IT companies are shifting gears, cutting back on new hires, and getting more out of their current teams.

In the June 2026 quarter, TCS and Tech Mahindra actually reduced their staff but saw strong jumps in revenue per employee (TCS up 6.1%, Tech Mahindra up 7.4%).

Infosys and HCLTech added just a few people but only saw small bumps in productivity.