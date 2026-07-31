Top Indian IT firms cut hiring, increase revenue per employee
India's biggest IT companies are shifting gears, cutting back on new hires, and getting more out of their current teams.
In the June 2026 quarter, TCS and Tech Mahindra actually reduced their staff but saw strong jumps in revenue per employee (TCS up 6.1%, Tech Mahindra up 7.4%).
Infosys and HCLTech added just a few people but only saw small bumps in productivity.
AI and cloud focus lifts efficiency
These gains come from smarter workforce management, better use of resources, and leaning into AI for efficiency.
As one industry expert put it, companies focusing on high-value areas like AI, cloud, and digital transformation are seeing real results, while those sticking to old-school projects are growing slower as market conditions shift.
Mphasis grows, Wipro and LTTS decline
It's a mixed bag for smaller players: Mphasis boosted its team size by 3.3% and its productivity by 11.2%, showing solid demand.
Meanwhile, Wipro and LTTS hired more people but actually saw revenue per employee drop, highlighting how tricky it is to balance growth with efficiency right now.