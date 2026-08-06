Top Indian IT firms resume campus hiring for AI-skilled engineers

India's biggest IT companies, TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, and Tech Mahindra, are back on campus this year looking for engineers with AI skills.

After cutting jobs last quarter, India's top 5 IT companies, by revenue, have added close to 5,480 people on its payrolls in Q1FY2027.

The goal? Bring in fresh talent ready to jump straight into AI-focused projects.