Top Indian IT firms resume campus hiring for AI-skilled engineers
India's biggest IT companies, TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, and Tech Mahindra, are back on campus this year looking for engineers with AI skills.
After cutting jobs last quarter, India's top 5 IT companies, by revenue, have added close to 5,480 people on its payrolls in Q1FY2027.
The goal? Bring in fresh talent ready to jump straight into AI-focused projects.
TCS, Infosys target thousands of FDEs
The buzzword this season is "Forward Deployed Engineer" (FDE): think software developers who can quickly solve real client problems using AI.
TCS wants to hire almost 9,000 FDEs and Infosys is aiming for about 6,000 over the next few years. HCLTech is training recent graduates for these roles too.
Even Tech Mahindra is restarting campus hiring after a break last year as demand for AI-ready professionals keeps growing across the industry.