Top OPEC players delay output decision citing Iran Ukraine conflicts
OPEC and top players, like Saudi Arabia and Russia, have decided to delay a major call on how much oil they will produce, thanks to the uncertainty caused by conflicts in Iran and Ukraine.
Instead of rushing, they are waiting to see how things play out before making a final move on 6 June 2027, or earlier, if market conditions permit.
Experts warn possible oversupply late 2026
Geopolitical chaos has made the oil market unpredictable, so OPEC is playing it safe for now.
There is also some drama within the group, like Iraq pushing for a bigger production quota, which shows not everyone agrees on what comes next.
With experts warning about possible oil oversupply by late 2026, OPEC faces tough choices ahead to keep things balanced.