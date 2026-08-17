Top US 1% companies spend $7,400 per employee on AI
Business
The top 1% of US companies are now spending a hefty $7,400 (roughly ₹7 lakh) per employee on AI tools, almost triple what they spent in January.
This spike comes from the growing use of pay-as-you-go models by providers like OpenAI and Anthropic, where costs depend on how much employees use the tools.
Uber Amazon Walmart cap AI use
To keep budgets in check, giants like Uber, Amazon, and Walmart have started capping how much staff can use these AI tools.
The report shows a huge gap in spending: while the top 10% of firms invest $650 (₹62,000) per employee, the median spending stood at only $11.95 (roughly ₹1,140) per employee.
Anthropic and OpenAI dominate the market with 43.5% and 39.7%, respectively, while open-source options trail behind as cheaper alternatives.