Torrent captures 38% of India generic semaglutide market April 2026
Torrent Pharmaceuticals just shot to the front of India's generic semaglutide market, claiming a big 38% share in April 2026.
This happened right after Novo Nordisk's patent expired, opening up the field and driving ₹44 crore in sales for generics that month.
Torrent pulled in ₹17 crore, leaving competitors like Zydus, Dr. Reddy's, Alkem, Eris, and Sun Pharma trailing behind.
Torrent offers all semaglutide formats
Torrent stands out because it offers semaglutide as oral tablets and both reusable and disposable injectable pens, the only Indian company with all these options.
The oral version is especially popular (so much so that pharmacies are running low).
Experts say it's about smart branding across formats and making things easier for patients.
With India's anti-obesity market set to skyrocket soon, semaglutide could end up dominating most GLP-1 drug sales here.