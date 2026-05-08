Torrent captures 38% of India generic semaglutide market April 2026

Torrent offers all semaglutide formats

Torrent stands out because it offers semaglutide as oral tablets and both reusable and disposable injectable pens, the only Indian company with all these options.

The oral version is especially popular (so much so that pharmacies are running low).

Experts say it's about smart branding across formats and making things easier for patients.

With India's anti-obesity market set to skyrocket soon, semaglutide could end up dominating most GLP-1 drug sales here.