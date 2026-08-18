Torrent Gas to file up to ₹4000cr IPO this week

Torrent Gas, part of Ahmedabad's Torrent Group, is gearing up to file for an IPO of up to ₹4,000 crore ($418.09 million) this week.

The company brings piped natural gas to over 200,000 homes and more than 1,300 industries in India, plus runs about 500 CNG stations, so it has a pretty big footprint in the country's energy scene.