Torrent Gas to file up to ₹4000cr IPO this week
Business
Torrent Gas, part of Ahmedabad's Torrent Group, is gearing up to file for an IPO of up to ₹4,000 crore ($418.09 million) this week.
The company brings piped natural gas to over 200,000 homes and more than 1,300 industries in India, plus runs about 500 CNG stations, so it has a pretty big footprint in the country's energy scene.
SEBI cleared Torrent Gas IPO filing
SEBI gave Torrent Gas the green light for a confidential IPO filing in June 2026.
Now, with this public draft, they are joining a wave of Indian companies hitting the stock market; 27 have announced or launched IPOs since July 2026.
This uptick comes after a slow start earlier in the year when rising crude prices made things tough for new listings.