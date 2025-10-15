Torrent Pharmaceuticals acquires 46% stake in JB Pharma for $1.3bn

This deal isn't just about big numbers—it's about building a more diverse healthcare platform. Torrent brings its strength in chronic medicines, while JB Pharma adds a strong domestic presence and growing international manufacturing business. In the last financial year (2024-25), Torrent's revenue rose 7% to ₹11,520 crore; JB Pharma's sales jumped 12% to ₹3,920 crore.

A giant leap for Torrent

This is one of the largest pharma deals India has seen this year and marks serious consolidation in the industry.

The Mehta brothers are clearly betting big on shaping the future of Indian healthcare through bold mergers like this one.