Torrent Pharmaceuticals acquires 46% stake in JB Pharma for $1.3bn
The Mehta brothers, who run Torrent Pharmaceuticals, have snapped up a 46.39% stake in JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals from KKR for ₹11,917 crore ($1.3 billion).
This values JB Pharma at ₹25,689 crore ($3 billion).
Now, Torrent and JB Pharma are set to merge, creating a bigger force in India's pharma scene.
Merging strengths
This deal isn't just about big numbers—it's about building a more diverse healthcare platform.
Torrent brings its strength in chronic medicines, while JB Pharma adds a strong domestic presence and growing international manufacturing business.
In the last financial year (2024-25), Torrent's revenue rose 7% to ₹11,520 crore; JB Pharma's sales jumped 12% to ₹3,920 crore.
A giant leap for Torrent
This is one of the largest pharma deals India has seen this year and marks serious consolidation in the industry.
The Mehta brothers are clearly betting big on shaping the future of Indian healthcare through bold mergers like this one.