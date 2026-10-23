Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q2 profit down 10% to ₹534cr amid merger
Business
Torrent Pharmaceuticals just posted a 10% drop in net profit for Q2 FY27, landing at ₹534 crore, even though revenue shot up by 50.8% to ₹4,979 crore.
The big jump came from merging with JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, but the integration process put some pressure on profits this quarter.
Core revenue 18% rise to ₹3,893cr
Core business revenue climbed 18% to ₹3,893 crore, powered by strong branded product sales and a ₹1,086 crore contribution from the JB segment.
Still, international sales slipped 7%, mainly due to supply chain issues in Germany and lost tenders, though the US and Brazil stood out with impressive growth of 24% and 38%.