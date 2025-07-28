Torrent Pharmaceuticals reports ₹548 crore profit for Q1 FY26

India, US, Germany and Brazil contribute to revenue growth

India led the charge with an 11% revenue boost to ₹1,811 crore.

The US saw an impressive 19% jump, matching Germany's numbers at ₹308 crore each (Germany grew by 9%).

Brazil chipped in too, up by 11% at ₹218 crore.

With these results, Torrent holds its spot as India's seventh-largest pharma company and remains a top player in heart and brain medicines.