Torrent Pharmaceuticals reports ₹548 crore profit for Q1 FY26
Torrent Pharmaceuticals just posted a solid 20% rise in net profit for Q1 FY25-26, hitting ₹548 crore.
Their total revenue also climbed over 10%, reaching ₹3,176 crore—thanks to strong performance both in India and abroad.
India, US, Germany and Brazil contribute to revenue growth
India led the charge with an 11% revenue boost to ₹1,811 crore.
The US saw an impressive 19% jump, matching Germany's numbers at ₹308 crore each (Germany grew by 9%).
Brazil chipped in too, up by 11% at ₹218 crore.
With these results, Torrent holds its spot as India's seventh-largest pharma company and remains a top player in heart and brain medicines.