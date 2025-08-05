Torrent Power's Q1 profit drops 25.5% on high gas prices
Torrent Power just posted a 25.5% drop in profits for the first quarter of FY26, with earnings slipping to ₹742 crore.
The main culprits? High gas prices and less demand for power thanks to an early monsoon.
Revenue from operations also fell by 12.5%, landing at ₹7,906 crore.
Generation revenue took a big hit
Generation revenue took a big hit (down 32%), and transmission/distribution slipped too, but Torrent still kept a solid EBITDA margin.
The company runs a mix of gas, renewable, and coal plants totaling nearly 4,900 MWp—and supplies electricity to over four million customers across several states.
Bright spot in the storm
Here's the bright spot: while most segments struggled, Torrent's renewable energy business actually grew by 20%.
Thanks to more solar capacity and good wind conditions, clean energy is clearly where they're headed next.
Even in a tough quarter, their focus on renewables shows where the future might be.