Torrent Power's Q1 profit drops 25.5% on high gas prices

Generation revenue took a big hit (down 32%), and transmission/distribution slipped too, but Torrent still kept a solid EBITDA margin. The company runs a mix of gas, renewable, and coal plants totaling nearly 4,900 MWp—and supplies electricity to over four million customers across several states.

Bright spot in the storm

Here's the bright spot: while most segments struggled, Torrent's renewable energy business actually grew by 20%.

Thanks to more solar capacity and good wind conditions, clean energy is clearly where they're headed next.

Even in a tough quarter, their focus on renewables shows where the future might be.