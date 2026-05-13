Tower Semiconductor forecasts $455 million Q2, lands $1.3B AI photonics deals Business May 13, 2026

Tower Semiconductor just forecast second-quarter revenue of $455 million, beating Wall Street's expectations.

The big news? They landed $1.3 billion in silicon photonics chip deals for AI data centers set for 2027, which sent their U.S.-listed shares soaring by over 17% on Wednesday.

CEO Russell Ellwanger says he's feeling good about hitting the company's 2028 goals: $2.8 billion in annual revenue and $750 million net profit.