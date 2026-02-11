Tower Semiconductor's best-ever quarter on AI chip demand
Tower Semiconductor just posted its best-ever quarter, pulling in $440 million in revenue—up 14% from last year.
Net profit also jumped to $80 million, thanks to the booming demand for silicon photonics chips that power fast data transfers in AI data centers.
Tower is betting big on AI
With everyone racing to build smarter AI, Tower is betting big—raising its planned investment to $920 million, with installation and full qualification targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026 and full starts commencing by late 2026, and planning a huge boost in chip production by late 2026.
Their outlook stays strong too: they're expecting another 15% revenue jump as more companies need their tech.