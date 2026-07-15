TP adopts outcome based pricing as companies seek strategic AI
TP (formerly Teleperformance), a big name in business process management, is switching things up with outcome-based pricing: basically, clients only pay when real results are delivered.
CEO Jorge Amar says more companies want strategic AI partnerships and fewer vendors so they can actually measure what they're getting.
Even with tough price competition across the industry, TP pulled in €10.2 billion ($11.54 billion) in revenue in 2025.
TP posts €10.2 billion 2025 revenue
TP reported revenue of €10.2 billion in 2025, and Amar credits its new "revenue-as-a-service" deals for their adoption (about 7% of their income now comes from contracts tied directly to results like higher sales or better customer retention).
Amar points out that this model needs a lot of trust and teamwork between companies and providers, but as AI keeps growing, he sees huge potential for these kinds of partnerships to change how outsourcing works.