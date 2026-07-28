TPG backed Fibe launches credit AI radar ahead of IPO

CAIR uses Fibe's own AI engine plus data from credit bureaus to spot patterns and suggest ways to boost your credit game.

It also features Fiora, a chatbot that chats in six Indian languages and gives personalized financial advice.

As for the IPO: Fibe is looking to raise ₹750 crore in fresh shares, plus an offer for sale from current investors. Most of the cash will strengthen their lending arm ESPL and cover general business needs.