TPG-backed SK Finance to launch ₹1,600cr IPO next week
SK Finance, an NBFC backed by TPG, is rolling out its ₹1,600 crore IPO next week—down from the earlier plan of ₹2,200 crore.
The offer includes up to ₹500 crore in fresh shares and about ₹1,700 crore worth sold by existing investors like TPG and Norwest Venture Partners.
What does SK Finance do?
SK Finance helps small businesses and underserved sectors in India get access to credit.
Supported by private equity giant TPG Inc., the company filed for its IPO last year and got the green light in August 2024.
Just so you know—despite the name, it's not linked to South Korea's SK Group.
Kotak Mahindra, Jefferies are managing the IPO
Big names like Kotak Mahindra Capital and Jefferies are managing the IPO.
The smaller issue size reflects shifting market vibes.