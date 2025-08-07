Next Article
Bill Gates warns Gen Z: AI skills alone won't cut it
Bill Gates has a heads-up for Gen Z: just knowing how to use AI isn't enough to guarantee job security.
In a recent CNN interview, he called AI "fun and empowering," but stressed that staying curious and always learning new skills is what really matters.
Blue-collar jobs at risk
Gates also pointed out that as robotics get better, blue-collar jobs like construction and plumbing might be affected.
Interestingly, more than half of Gen Z is now interested in skilled trades, showing a shift from the usual college path.
Gates added that while AI could mean more job options (and maybe even longer vacations), adapting to new tech will be key for everyone.