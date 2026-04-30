TPREL plans up to ₹6,500cr for 10GW ingot-and-wafer manufacturing
Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. (TPREL) is investing up to ₹6,500 crore to set up a huge solar ingot-and-wafer manufacturing project.
Split into two phases of 5 GW each, this 10 GW project is all about helping India make its own solar tech instead of relying on imports.
The goal: More reliable supply and better profits for Tata Power as they handle more of the process themselves.
Tata Power Trading partners for Cooling-as-a-Service
This investment lines up with India's push for self-sufficiency in solar manufacturing, giving a boost to local industries and cutting down on imports.
On another front, Tata Power Trading Company Limited is teaming up with Keppel Limited's infrastructure division and Infopark Properties Limited for a new Cooling-as-a-Service project at Intellion Park in Chennai—expected by October 2026—which aims to cut energy use by 20% using high-efficiency systems.