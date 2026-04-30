TPREL plans up to ₹6,500cr for 10GW ingot-and-wafer manufacturing Business Apr 30, 2026

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. (TPREL) is investing up to ₹6,500 crore to set up a huge solar ingot-and-wafer manufacturing project.

Split into two phases of 5 GW each, this 10 GW project is all about helping India make its own solar tech instead of relying on imports.

The goal: More reliable supply and better profits for Tata Power as they handle more of the process themselves.