Tracxn: Indian startups raised $7.2B H1 2026, 43% fewer deals Business Jun 25, 2026

India's tech scene is buzzing; startups pulled in $7.2 billion during the first half of 2026, up 12% from last year, says Tracxn's new report.

But here's the twist: that money was spread over fewer deals, with a 43% drop in deal volume.

So while there's more cash flowing, it's going to fewer companies, hinting at a big shift in how investors are playing the game.