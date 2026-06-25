Tracxn: Indian startups raised $7.2B H1 2026, 43% fewer deals
India's tech scene is buzzing; startups pulled in $7.2 billion during the first half of 2026, up 12% from last year, says Tracxn's new report.
But here's the twist: that money was spread over fewer deals, with a 43% drop in deal volume.
So while there's more cash flowing, it's going to fewer companies, hinting at a big shift in how investors are playing the game.
Five new unicorns, quicker IPO timelines
Investors are backing more mature startups now, and India welcomed five new unicorns, including AI stars Neysa and Sarvam, who hit $1 billion valuations significantly faster than the traditional timeline (just 1.3 and 2.5 years).
The public markets were lively too; 13 startups launched IPOs this year. Plus, average market cap jumped to $297 million, and startups are hitting IPOs quicker, now averaging just over eight years from first funding to public debut.