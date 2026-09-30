Traders call off 'No UPI Day' after meeting Nirmala Sitharaman
Traders have decided not to go ahead with the "No UPI Day" protest that was planned for October 2.
This comes after a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, where they discussed worries about a new 0.4% fee on merchant payments over ₹2,000, set to kick in from October 15.
Many traders were concerned this fee could hurt small and medium businesses.
Praveen Khandelwal cites assurances
About 20 trade leaders from across India, led by Praveen Khandelwal of the Confederation of All India Traders, met with the finance minister to share their concerns.
Khandelwal said, "in view of the constructive discussions and the assurance that the concerns raised by the trading community will receive due consideration," made them call off the protest.
Major trader groups also backed this decision after the meeting.