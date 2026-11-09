Traders to approach courts, government over losses caused by protests
What's the story
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has announced plans to approach the governments and judiciary over business disruptions caused by political protests. The move comes after a series of sit-ins and demonstrations have impacted commercial activities in New Delhi and some other parts of the country. CAIT's Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said these disruptions affect not just shops and sales but also supply chains, movement of goods, employees' livelihoods, and cash flows of small businesses.
Strategy session
National meeting of trade leaders on November 13
CAIT will hold a national meeting of senior trade leaders from all states on November 13 in Delhi.
The meeting will focus on the business losses incurred due to various agitations in the capital over the past month.
It will also discuss ways to prevent such disruptions in future, with representatives from major trade organizations across states expected to attend.
Protest regulation
Designating specific locations for protests
The traders' body will also discuss the idea of designating appropriate locations on city outskirts or other suitable places for protests and demonstrations.
The proposal is aimed at letting people exercise their democratic right to protest without disrupting major commercial centers, markets, transport routes, and essential business activities.
CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia said the meeting will also take up several issues concerning the trading sector including GST reforms, protection against cyber fraud and simplification of business regulations.
Cybersecurity measures
Protection against cyber fraud
The meeting will also focus on protection against cyber fraud related to digital payments, UPI, banking transactions, and e-commerce.
CAIT hopes to discuss effective grievance redressal mechanisms, the issue of bank accounts being unnecessarily frozen, and assistance for victims of cyber fraud.
CAIT National Chairman Brij Mohan Agarwal said the meeting will also discuss 'One Trader-One Licence,' which aims at reducing the need for traders to get multiple licenses from different departments to run a single business.
Regulatory reforms
Other issues to be discussed at the meeting
The meeting will also look into outdated laws, rules and procedures that impose compliance burdens on businesses. CAIT plans to recommend their repeal or amendment.
Other issues on the agenda include expanding digital commerce, e-commerce, Bharat e-Mart, promoting Swadeshi products, strengthening MSMEs, exports and improving access to new markets.