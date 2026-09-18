TRAI's new rules will improve spam detection in India

Under the new rules, telecom service providers (TSPs) must identify customer-line numbers (CLIs) that are likely to be used for UCC.

They also have to share information about suspected senders with other operators.

If five or more CLIs associated with a sender are flagged within 10 days, access providers can launch an investigation and take graded enforcement actions.

These can include KYC re-verification, physical verification, barring outgoing services, and even disconnection of telecom resources in case of repeated violations.