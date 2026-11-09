TRAI caps interconnection charges nationwide from January 1, 2027

Big update for India's telecom world: Starting January 1, 2027, TRAI is putting a cap on what companies can charge each other to connect their networks.

For example, the annual fee for a 1 Gbps line will be limited to ₹5.6 lakh, and for a speedy 10 Gbps connection, it's capped at ₹42.3 lakh.

This move is meant to make things fairer and more up-to-date with modern tech.