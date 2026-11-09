TRAI caps interconnection charges nationwide from January 1, 2027
Big update for India's telecom world: Starting January 1, 2027, TRAI is putting a cap on what companies can charge each other to connect their networks.
For example, the annual fee for a 1 Gbps line will be limited to ₹5.6 lakh, and for a speedy 10 Gbps connection, it's capped at ₹42.3 lakh.
This move is meant to make things fairer and more up-to-date with modern tech.
TRAI allows up to ₹15L penalties
These new rules cover fixed-line, mobile, national long-distance and international long-distance services, so everyone's included.
Companies can mutually agree to pay less than the prescribed limits or agree on connection capacities other than 1 Gbps and 10 Gbps, with charges calculated transparently using the methodology set out by TRAI.
If anyone breaks the rules, there are now strict penalties that can go up to ₹15 lakh per area for each violation.
This whole update came after a long consultation process with lots of feedback from different groups.