TRAI fines Vodafone Idea ₹89.2L for ignoring customer preferences
Business
Vodafone Idea just got hit with a ₹89.2 lakh fine from TRAI for sending out unwanted promo calls and texts, ignoring customer preferences in late 2024.
These rules are meant to keep spam in check, so users aren't bombarded with messages they never asked for.
Vodafone Idea says it's looking into the penalty before deciding what to do next.
Vodafone Idea earlier ₹2L service-quality fine
This isn't the first time Vodafone Idea has faced action. TRAI fined them ₹2 lakh this year for not meeting service quality standards.
With back-to-back penalties, it's clear TRAI is serious about holding telecom companies accountable and making sure customers get the service they deserve.