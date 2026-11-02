TRAI issues new rules to speed telecom complaint resolution
TRAI just rolled out fresh rules to help you get your telecom issues sorted quicker.
Now, complaint centers have to be available 24/7, and appeals will move faster than before.
The goal? Make sure your problems don't get stuck in endless loops and that companies actually fix things.
Telecom operators face penalties, 16-hour support
Telecom operators now face financial penalties if they improperly dispose of or mishandle complaints.
You'll also get at least 16 hours of real human support every day (not just bots), with human representatives, automated systems, artificial intelligence (AI) agents or a combination of these under supervision.
Complaints can be filed through apps, websites, or complaint centers that are easy to access.
Plus, after your issue is resolved, operators must ask for feedback and share results every quarter.
The appeal window is now shorter, just 15 days, and new oversight committees will review how things are working each year.