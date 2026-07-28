TRAI June figures: Vodafone Idea records 5th straight subscriber gain
Business
Vodafone Idea (VIL) just notched up its fifth month in a row of gaining users, adding 1,63,757 new subscribers in June 2026, according to TRAI.
Airtel and Jio saw much bigger jumps (29,89,976 and 21,46,980 new users each), while BSNL added 94,006.
Overall, India's wireless subscriber base grew by 0.42% last month.
Urban subscriptions rise to 739.43 million
Urban areas drove most of the growth, with subscriptions rising by 0.65% to 739.43 million, while rural numbers crept up slightly to 542.95 million.
Mobile tele-density is now at 89.71%.
On top of that, more people are trying out faster internet: fixed wireless access on 5G climbed to 12.94 million users in June.
Also worth noting: 1.478 crore people requested mobile number portability last month.