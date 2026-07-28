TRAI June figures: Vodafone Idea records 5th straight subscriber gain

Vodafone Idea (VIL) just notched up its fifth month in a row of gaining users, adding 1,63,757 new subscribers in June 2026, according to TRAI.

Airtel and Jio saw much bigger jumps (29,89,976 and 21,46,980 new users each), while BSNL added 94,006.

Overall, India's wireless subscriber base grew by 0.42% last month.