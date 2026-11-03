TRAI orders 24x7 customer support from telecom providers, ₹20L penalty
Business
TRAI just rolled out a new rule: Your telecom provider must offer customer support all day, every day, not just during business hours.
If they don't step up, they could be fined up to ₹20 lakh.
This update mainly targets internet service providers with over 10,000 subscribers and is part of TRAI's push to make sure customers aren't left hanging.
TRAI sets 15 day appeal deadline
Filing complaints should get easier and faster.
Now you only have 15 days (instead of 30) to appeal if your issue isn't fixed, and you can do it through apps, websites, email, or even regular mail.
Appellate authorities also need to resolve appeals within 15 days, so hopefully no more endless waiting for answers.