TRAI reviews Airtel 5G Priority postpaid plan over net neutrality
Business
TRAI is looking into Airtel's new Priority Postpaid plan, which launched on May 19 and uses 5G technology to give premium users faster network access.
This "fast lane" feature has sparked worries about net neutrality and whether prepaid users might get slower speeds.
Airtel defends plan, Vodafone Idea opposes
Airtel says the service follows all rules and won't hurt prepaid customers, who account for 88% of its revenue.
Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea is against these premium plans, calling them unfair, while Jio says it doesn't offer such services yet.
TRAI is still reviewing things as the debate grows across the telecom industry.