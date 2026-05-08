TRAI seeks feedback until June 5 on 50L telecom fines
Business
TRAI is planning a new rule that could fine telecom operators up to ₹50 lakh every quarter if they do not properly handle customer complaints or appeals.
The idea is to make sure your issues actually get solved, not just ignored.
It is open to public feedback on this proposal until June 5, 2026.
Per-case telecom fines 1,000 and 5,000
If a company wrongly dismisses your complaint, it could be fined ₹1,000 per case, or ₹5,000 if it mishandles an appeal, with a cap at ₹50 lakh per service area each quarter.
Plus, registering complaints should get way easier: think web portals, apps, and chatbots.
Operators will also have to keep you posted on what is happening with your complaint and share stats and satisfaction reports on their websites' "Consumer Corner."