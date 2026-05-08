TRAI seeks feedback until June 5 on 50L telecom fines

Per-case telecom fines 1,000 and 5,000

If a company wrongly dismisses your complaint, it could be fined ₹1,000 per case, or ₹5,000 if it mishandles an appeal, with a cap at ₹50 lakh per service area each quarter.

Plus, registering complaints should get way easier: think web portals, apps, and chatbots.

Operators will also have to keep you posted on what is happening with your complaint and share stats and satisfaction reports on their websites' "Consumer Corner."