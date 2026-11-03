TRAI shifts interconnection to licensed service areas from January 2027
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is shaking up how telecom networks connect in India, with new rules kicking in on January 1, 2027.
Instead of using old regional boundaries, connections will now be managed at the Licensed Service Area level in a phased manner over three years, basically aiming for smoother calls and faster data by upgrading where and how networks link up.
TRAI requires IP for new connections
All new network connections must use Internet Protocol (IP) technology starting in 2027: think more reliable calls and better bandwidth.
Older systems get three years to switch over.
Plus, there are stricter rules: companies may have to provide a bank guarantee if demanded, with the period and reassessment interval extended to 12 months, and face penalties if they don't follow the new standards.
It's all about making your mobile experience clearer and more efficient as technology keeps moving forward.