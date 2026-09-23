TRAI tells telecom operators to offer shorter validity STVs
Business
TRAI just told telecom operators to roll out shorter validity recharge vouchers for voice calls and SMS, known as special tariff vouchers (STVs): think plans you can renew every month or even less.
The goal? Give people, especially those who do not need data or have tight budgets, more affordable and flexible ways to stay connected.
Shorter STVs for low income users
Right now, there are not many simple options if you just want basic calling or texting without paying extra for data.
With these shorter-validity special tariff vouchers (STVs), TRAI hopes low-income users and consumers preferring not to use STVs bundled with data can pick plans that actually fit their needs, without spending on stuff they will not use.