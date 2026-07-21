Transition VC launches ₹1,500cr 2nd fund backing 20 engineering startups

This time, Transition VC isn't just sticking to energy transition: they're branching out into adjacent sectors such as advanced manufacturing and selectively evaluating emerging opportunities like geothermal and nuclear energy.

The focus is on supporting "missing middle" startups: teams that have proven their tech works but haven't scaled yet.

With more investors showing interest, especially from global institutions and family offices, it looks like India's deep-tech scene is getting a serious boost.