Festive travel bookings in India surge despite rising airfares

At ixigo, international demand has witnessed a massive spike.

Bookings for Hanoi have more than doubled from last year, while Bali, Colombo and Bangkok have seen over 70% growth each.

Domestically, Goa bookings are up by 10%, with Leh, Dehradun and Amritsar also witnessing strong growth.

Train travel is not far behind either; ixigo reported an 18% increase in bookings on routes connecting Delhi with Kanpur, Lucknow and Prayagraj, among others.