Festive travel bookings in India surge despite rising airfares
What's the story
The festive travel season in India has kicked off on a high note, with online travel platforms witnessing a surge in bookings despite rising airfares. Arun Bagaria, co-founder and CEO of TravClan, said early festive demand on their platform has grown over 10% compared to last year. International flight bookings have risen by about a third, while hotel stays are being booked almost a week earlier than in 2025.
Travel trends
Ixigo's insights on travel trends
At ixigo, international demand has witnessed a massive spike.
Bookings for Hanoi have more than doubled from last year, while Bali, Colombo and Bangkok have seen over 70% growth each.
Domestically, Goa bookings are up by 10%, with Leh, Dehradun and Amritsar also witnessing strong growth.
Train travel is not far behind either; ixigo reported an 18% increase in bookings on routes connecting Delhi with Kanpur, Lucknow and Prayagraj, among others.
Destination favorites
TravClan's report on popular destinations
On TravClan, Vietnam, Thailand and Sri Lanka have seen a demand growth of up to 50% from 2025.
Yatra Online's Senior VP (air and hotel business) Bharatt Malik revealed that Dubai, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Bali are among the most sought-after overseas destinations.
Roamiyo's founder Sumanth Donthi noted Paris accounts for over half of international traveler interest followed by Rome and Yakushima Island.
Corporate travel
Business travel also driving demand
Business and incentive travel groups are also driving demand, with destinations like Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore and Australia witnessing strong interest.
The US, especially San Francisco and Los Angeles, continues to be a favored long-haul destination.
Domestically, traditional leisure and homecoming destinations such as Meghalaya, Andaman, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh remain popular among travelers.
Fare surge
Rise in airfares
Bagaria estimates festive fares are around 25% higher than last year, with some routes seeing a steep rise.
Port Blair has emerged as one of the most expensive festive destinations locally, with one-way fares hovering around ₹13,000.
Internationally, Hanoi, Phuket and Bangkok are among the costliest overseas routes with one-way fares ranging between ₹17,000 and ₹19,000.