Travis Kalanick threatens walkout at NVIDIA to reinstate Jensen Huang
Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick is threatening to lead a walkout at NVIDIA's headquarters, calling for former CEO Jensen Huang to be reinstated amid serious allegations.
Kalanick announced the protest at the TomorrowX summit, making it clear he's siding with thousands of NVIDIA employees who want Huang back.
NVIDIA walkout opposes replacing Jensen Huang
The walkout is part of a bigger push against the board's decision to replace Huang with interim CEO Colette Kress.
With so many employees signing petitions and speaking out, this protest is shining a light on growing frustration in tech over how big companies handle leadership changes and listen to their teams.