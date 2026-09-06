Travis Kalanick's ATGMs raises $1.7B for robotaxis and hiring

Travis Kalanick, the Uber founder, is back in the spotlight with his startup Atoms, which just raised $1.7 billion to dive into self-driving cars.

The company is ramping up hiring and looking at acquisitions to make a mark in the autonomous vehicle space.

Atoms is also talking with Uber about bringing its robotaxi tech to the ride-hailing app; no surprise since Uber has already invested $100 million in them.