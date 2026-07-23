Travis Kalanick's rebranded Atoms raises $1.7B, Ben Horowitz joins board

Travis Kalanick, who co-founded Uber, is back in the spotlight with his rebranded holding company, Atoms, which just raised a massive $1.7 billion.

The funding was led by Andreessen Horowitz (Ben Horowitz is even joining the board) and includes support from Bain Capital, Fifth Wall, and Uber itself.

It's a bit of a full-circle moment for Kalanick after his dramatic exit from Uber in 2017.