The US government is thinking about making US companies disclose if they're using Chinese artificial intelligence technology.

This idea popped up after Airbnb's CEO, Brian Chesky, called Alibaba's Qwen model "very good" and "also fast and cheap," and it could especially impact businesses like Airbnb that use Alibaba's Qwen models.

Right now, the plan is being discussed by the Treasury Department and White House science officials.