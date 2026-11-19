Treasury and White House consider requiring Chinese AI disclosures
The US government is thinking about making US companies disclose if they're using Chinese artificial intelligence technology.
This idea popped up after Airbnb's CEO, Brian Chesky, called Alibaba's Qwen model "very good" and "also fast and cheap," and it could especially impact businesses like Airbnb that use Alibaba's Qwen models.
Right now, the plan is being discussed by the Treasury Department and White House science officials.
Congress probes Chinese AI IP risks
The goal is to make it clearer when American companies rely on Chinese AI tools, especially as lawmakers worry about dependence on Chinese AI and possible intellectual-property theft or exploitation of American innovation.
Congress is also looking into whether this use of Chinese AI models puts US intellectual property at risk.
Chesky has emphasized that Airbnb takes data privacy seriously and doesn't share customer information with Chinese firms.