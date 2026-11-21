Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent: chip restrictions and remote access curtailed
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, after returning from Asia with President Trump, said the current rules are "The proper chip restrictions are in place," followed by "And the remote access has been curtailed," said Scott Bessent in a CNBC interview.
This follows a recent move that blocked China's remote access to the latest semiconductors over national security worries.
NVIDIA stopped H200 shipments to China
Even with these limits, the US has approved exports of over 850,000 NVIDIA and AMD chips to Chinese tech giants like Alibaba and Tencent, even those with military ties.
Some lawmakers are raising concerns about security risks.
Meanwhile, NVIDIA has stopped shipping H200 chips to China.