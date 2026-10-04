Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent echoes Trump, urges AI self regulation
Business
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent thinks AI leaders are being too dramatic about the risks of artificial intelligence.
In an interview published Saturday, he said the industry should focus on self-regulation and keeping America ahead in tech, echoing President Trump's view that the increasingly dire warnings about risk to humanity are just a "hoax."
Bessent announces US China AI effort
Trump has pushed for self-regulation and outside safety checks instead of strict new laws.
Bessent also announced a joint effort with China to manage AI risks, hoping better communication can help prevent misuse.
He believes it's up to AI labs to handle these challenges responsibly and wants the US and China working together to keep things safe.