Tredence to hire 1,500 people in India over 18 months

Tredence expands in India and abroad

The company recently opened an office in Kolkata and a delivery and innovation center in Hyderabad and plans to move into Gujarat and tier-two and tier-three cities to find fresh talent.

Globally, Tredence is setting up delivery centers in Latin America, Eastern Europe and Europe. Its focus areas include healthcare, life sciences, and telecom-media-tech.

Its revenue has jumped from $32 million in 2021 to a target of more than $325 million this year.