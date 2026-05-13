Tredence to hire 1,500 people in India over 18 months
Business
Tredence, a global data science and AI company, is gearing up to hire 1,500 people in India over the next 18 months.
Most of these new jobs will be filled through campus recruitment drives.
Right now, Tredence has about 3,500 employees in India out of its 4,200 worldwide.
Tredence expands in India and abroad
The company recently opened an office in Kolkata and a delivery and innovation center in Hyderabad and plans to move into Gujarat and tier-two and tier-three cities to find fresh talent.
Globally, Tredence is setting up delivery centers in Latin America, Eastern Europe and Europe. Its focus areas include healthcare, life sciences, and telecom-media-tech.
Its revenue has jumped from $32 million in 2021 to a target of more than $325 million this year.