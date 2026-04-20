Trent Limited shares up 4% before April 22 board meeting
Trent Limited's stock rose 4% on Friday, with investors buzzing about the upcoming April 22 board meeting.
On the table: possible bonus shares, a dividend, new fundraising plans, and financial results.
The company reported a 20% year-on-year rise in standalone revenue in its recent quarterly update, thanks to its growing network of more than 1,200 stores, most of them Zudio outlets.
Trent faces internal competition, profit pressure
But it's not all smooth sailing. Some analysts are worried that Trent is expanding too fast, especially with so many Zudio stores, which is starting to cause competition within its own brands.
Even with higher sales, operating profit is expected to dip this quarter.
Trent's share price has been under pressure over the past year, declining more than 20% as aggressive growth begins to weigh on overall performance.