Trent Ltd considers 1st ever bonus before April 22 results

Trent revenue ₹4,937 cr up 20%

Trent's provisional standalone revenue for the quarter is ₹4,937 crore, a solid 20% jump from last year, thanks to strong runs from Westside and Zudio.

Profits are also set to rise, with forecasts at ₹360 crore and an EBITDA margin of 16.6%.

The possible bonus share issue could put Trent in line with other Tata firms rewarding shareholders, and shows they're confident about future growth.