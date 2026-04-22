Trent Ltd considers 1st ever bonus before April 22 results
Business
Trent Ltd., part of the Tata Group, is dropping its March 2026 earnings on April 22, and there's something new this time.
Along with a possible dividend, the company is considering its first-ever bonus share issue.
Notably, Trent's stock has jumped 30% in just the past month.
Trent revenue ₹4,937 cr up 20%
Trent's provisional standalone revenue for the quarter is ₹4,937 crore, a solid 20% jump from last year, thanks to strong runs from Westside and Zudio.
Profits are also set to rise, with forecasts at ₹360 crore and an EBITDA margin of 16.6%.
The possible bonus share issue could put Trent in line with other Tata firms rewarding shareholders, and shows they're confident about future growth.