Trent shares jump over 6% after Q4 revenue ₹4,937 cr Business Apr 06, 2026

Trent Limited's stock shot up over 6% on Monday after the company reported a solid finish to FY2026.

Q4 revenue was up 20% from last year, hitting ₹4,937 crore and sending shares to nearly ₹3,800 on the NSE.

This comes even as Trent's stock is still down more than 30% over the past year.