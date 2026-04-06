Trent shares jump over 6% after Q4 revenue ₹4,937 cr
Business
Trent Limited's stock shot up over 6% on Monday after the company reported a solid finish to FY2026.
Q4 revenue was up 20% from last year, hitting ₹4,937 crore and sending shares to nearly ₹3,800 on the NSE.
This comes even as Trent's stock is still down more than 30% over the past year.
Trent FY2026 revenue ₹19,701 cr
For the full year, Trent's revenue rose 18% to ₹19,701 crore, thanks in part to a big push in merchandise sales and opening lots of new stores.
By March 2026, they had ramped up to 1,286 locations (including Westside and Zudio outlets).
Despite all this growth and strong investor interest lately, it's been a rough year for long-term shareholders.