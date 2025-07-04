Trent shares plummet: Unpacking investor concerns

TL;DR

Revenue growth falls short of expected numbers

Trent's revenue grew 20% year-on-year but still fell short of the expected 25%, which sparked the sell-off.

Analysts say there's promise in new segments like Zudio Beauty and Star Market, but these need time to settle before expanding further.

Despite recent challenges—including inflation affecting shoppers—Trent is sticking to its plan to open 250+ new stores this year, though future earnings estimates have been adjusted down a bit.