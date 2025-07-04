Next Article
Business • Jul 04, 2025
Trent shares plummet: Unpacking investor concerns
Trent Limited, the retail arm behind Westside and Zudio, saw its stock drop over 11% on Friday right after its annual general meeting.
Even with a strong lineup of brands, investors were let down by slower growth numbers this quarter, leading to a midday price dip to ₹5,497.
TL;DR
Revenue growth falls short of expected numbers
Trent's revenue grew 20% year-on-year but still fell short of the expected 25%, which sparked the sell-off.
Analysts say there's promise in new segments like Zudio Beauty and Star Market, but these need time to settle before expanding further.
Despite recent challenges—including inflation affecting shoppers—Trent is sticking to its plan to open 250+ new stores this year, though future earnings estimates have been adjusted down a bit.