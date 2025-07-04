Next Article

Business • Jul 04, 2025 Paras Defence stock rallies 8% after split

Paras Defence and Space Technologies saw its shares surge over 8% on Friday, thanks to a recent stock split.

The price per share dropped from ₹1,696.20 to ₹921.20 after the adjustment took effect on July 4, but the company's market value climbed to ₹7,442 crore.