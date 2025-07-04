Next Article
Business • Jul 04, 2025
Paras Defence stock rallies 8% after split
Paras Defence and Space Technologies saw its shares surge over 8% on Friday, thanks to a recent stock split.
The price per share dropped from ₹1,696.20 to ₹921.20 after the adjustment took effect on July 4, but the company's market value climbed to ₹7,442 crore.
TL;DR
Shares more affordable, attract new investors
The company split each ₹10 share into two shares of ₹5 each—a move approved last month to make shares more affordable and attract new investors, especially from the retail crowd.
Technical signals also point to a steady uptrend for Paras Defence, showing strong investor interest even after the price reset.