Tripura lands ₹1.21L/cr in 342 MoUs at Business Conclave 2026
Business
Tripura just landed investment intent worth over ₹1.21 lakh crore at the Destination Tripura - Business Conclave 2026.
With 342 MoUs signed, big money is coming into sectors like rubber, bamboo, agriculture, fisheries, and petrochemicals.
The state's natural gas reserves and the upcoming North East Gas Grid made it a hot spot for investors.
Dr. Manik Saha says economy doubled
Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha shared that Tripura's economy has doubled in six years, crediting transparent governance and better infrastructure.
The state's single window portal and digital land bank have made it easier for businesses to set up shop.
National experts have also praised Tripura for cutting red tape and making business smoother than ever.